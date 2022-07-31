Mollymook's Hilltop to host South Coast Open

THE Mollymook Golf Club is one of the venues as part of a series of six 36-hole tournament ready to roll across NSW.
The South Coast Open will tee off at the Mollymook Golf Club from December 12 to 14 at the renowned Hilltop course.
Golf NSW says the South Coast Open will boost the local economy and also provide an opportunity for Australia's best up-and-coming talent to secure their place in the 2023 Play Today NSW Open.
The series kicks off in early September with the Murray Open, hosted at the impressive Murray Downs Golf andCountry Club and will culminate in January 2023 with the Western Open at Dubbo Golf Club.
Now in its third year, the Regional Open Series has proved to be a popular inclusion on the domestic golf scene, with many of Australia's best players participating.
Golf NSW Cheif Executive Officer, Graeme Phillipson, said the six-tournament $300,000 series would again bring a significant financial boost to several regional centres across NSW.
"The NSW Regional Open Series brings plenty of much-needed dollars to regional New South Wales," Mr Phillipson said.
"Competitors are in town for up to three nights at each centre, filling motels, eating at restaurants and enjoying some of NSW's best hospitaility."
This year's series will kick off with The Murray Regional Open at the impressive Murray Downs Golf & Country Club.
Formalities will begin on September 5 with a pro-am followed by 36 holes of championship golf and the 2021 winner Matt Millar should be back to defend his title.
The second stop will be Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club for the Tweed Coast Open. Queensland amateur Will Florimo took out the rain-interrupted event in February this year with a scintillating ten under-par effort.
The Muswellbrook Open is a new entry in the series and the first time in several years that an event of this level has visited the upper Hunter.
After a brief break, the Country's best golfers will again head to Queanbeyan, with The Queanbeyan Open set for November 2nd to 4th.
The penultimate tournament in the series, The South Coast Open, has found a new home at the renowned Hilltop course of Mollymook Golf Club, 12-14 December 2022.
The last event, The Western Region Open, will again be held at Dubbo Golf Club and will cap off a fantastic series of events from 8-10 January 2023
Mr Fraser said the six regional centres should receive a timely economic boost again.
"The Regional Open Series brings big benefits to all of the host towns," Mr Fraser said.
"Not only do locals witness some of Australia's best golfers, but the tournaments are a significant economic boost for the surrounding areas."
With a $50,000 purse on offer at each (professionals only], the top three placegetters [professional or amateur not otherwise already qualified) at each tournament will also secure a start in the 2023 Play Today NSW Open.
