Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook's Hilltop to host South Coast Open

Updated August 1 2022 - 5:20am, first published July 31 2022 - 11:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINE FORM: Matt Millar collected two NSW Regional Open Series events in 2021-2022.

THE Mollymook Golf Club is one of the venues as part of a series of six 36-hole tournament ready to roll across NSW.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.