The Milton Rural Landcare organisation is taking part in an important event this week.
Landcare Week is an annual celebration of Landcare from August 1, which acknowledges volunteers who are actively restoring, enhancing and protecting the natural environment in the community.
Volunteers are active from the coast to the country, urban cities to the outback helping to restore landholders' land.
With many volunteers, the landcare movement is diverse and encompasses farmers, landowners, other landcare groups, Traditional Owners, Bushcare, Coastcare, Dunecare and Rivercare groups, local schools and other community groups involved in protecting, enhancing or restoring their local environment.
Milton Rural Landcare nursery supplies quality plants to many of these groups as well as working closely with Department of Environment, local land services, Shoalhaven City Council and enthusiastic home owners who want to enjoy diversity in their gardens using local plants.
The nursery is run by volunteers who enjoy the friendship of other likewise people who are aware of the advantages of planting local plants and the environment.
Come and see us and nursery is located next to Shoalhaven City Council's compound in Deering Street and is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9.30am to 12pm.
Landcare advocate and ABC TV presenter Costa Georgiadis said that he was thrilled Landcare Week was shining a spotlight on diversity in landcare and the inclusivity of Australia's landcare movement.
"I am always so excited to be involved in landcare activities. The awesome work of landcarers has never been more important," said Mr Georgiadis.
"Landcare is all about working together and including everyone, no matter where you are, in a shared vision of restoring, regenerating and protecting the environment. Anyone can get involved and is welcomed in landcare, and that's what makes it so special and diverse.
"Participating in landcare is a privilege I deeply respect, and I enjoy every chance I get to amplify the great work that is going on across Australia."
