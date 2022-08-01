STUDENTS from Ulladulla High School are continuing their run of academic, sporting and cultural excellence.
A huge congratulations goes to Year 11 student Lily Winward who won gold at both NSW All Schools and NSWCHS. An outstanding achievement Lily. Well done.
Advertisement
Another huge congratulations goes to Year 12 student Maddi Healey, who was been awarded 'Outstanding VET Student of the Year' and 'Business Services Student of the Year' at the Shoalhaven Schools Excellence on Vocational Education and Training Awards. Outstanding. Congratulations Maddi.
Keeping the theme of excellence going - congratulations to Isabella Young for representing Ulladulla High School at the Public Education Foundation's Excellence Awards gala event.
Isabella was awarded the Acacia Program Scholarship. Congratulations also to Lily-Rose Brook and Ella Whitall who were also recipients, but unable to attend the gala event.
In the form of Vice Captain Sienna Flynn, School Captain Ella Whitall, School Captain Cooper Treweeke and Vice Captain William Stewart Ulladulla High has some great leaders in the ranks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.