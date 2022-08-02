Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Landcarer Awards feature a Milton based volunteer

Updated August 2 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Landcare volunteer Julie Holstegge will represent NSW at the awards ceremony to be held in Sydney on Wednesday August 24. Photo: Mar Comm

The finalists for the 2022 Australian Government Individual Landcarer Awards feature a Milton based volunteer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.