The finalists for the 2022 Australian Government Individual Landcarer Awards feature a Milton based volunteer.
The Australian Government Individual Landcarer Award acknowledges the significant contribution made by an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to Landcare.
Milton Landcare volunteer Julie Holstegge will represent NSW at the awards ceremony to be held in Sydney on Wednesday August 24
Julie "despite many obstacles being thrown her way" has volunteered thousands of hours of her time, planted thousands of trees, engaged local farmers in landcare, transformed 'kikuyu drains and paddocks ' to biodiversity hotspots, and continues to build on her amazing sustainable legacy.
Each state and territory will be represented at the award ceremony and Landcare Australia's chief executive officer, Dr Shane Norrish, said he was thrilled to see this years' finalists making a significant impact on their local communities.
