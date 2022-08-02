Massive community event planned for the Ulladulla area

The rise and success of Ulladulla's Dunn and Lewis Centre will be commemorated later this year with a massive community event.
The RISE Program' will mark the 20th Anniversary of the Bali Bombings and acknowledge the centre's achievements.
Advertisement
The event was officially launched yesterday at the centre.
The Rise Program will see 12 days of events held locally to mark the bombings' anniversary and remember locals Craig Dunn and Danny Lewis.
Craig and Danny were two of the 202 victims (including 88 Australians) killed on that fateful day [October 12 2002] in the Bali Bombings.
The Dunn Lewis Youth Development Foundation was later started by Craig's mother Gayle Dunn, and the foundation developed and built the Dunn Lewis Centre in Ulladulla.
It has since become a key part of the Ulladulla community and construction started in 2006.
The centre is now a highly rated facility that provides the community with exceptional, ongoing opportunities to raise funds and conduct effective community programs
RISE will be held from Saturday October 1 to Wednesday October 12 with the Wednesday being the actual 20th Anniversary Day.
The event will feature a wide program of daily events ranging from the unveiling of the memorial wall to functions including surf/bodyboarding competitions, schools events, a golf day, 10 pin bowling competition, fishing competition, gymnastics, a gala dinner and several major music concerts including one for under 18s.
The concerts will feature young music talent and major iconic artists and musicians who featured in the 2002 year. Actor and singer Tom Burlinson has agreed to be a Patron and will perform at a gala dinner on October 8.
Go here for more details.
Former Prime Minister John Howard OM AC is another one of the event's patrons.
The respected former prime minister said the funds raised would help the centre with its future plans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.