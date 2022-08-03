Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla's Woolworths' Share the Dignity Drive

Updated August 3 2022 - 1:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolworths' Share the Dignity Drive - Image supplied

BY supporting the Share the Dignity Drive residents in the Ulladulla district can directly address period poverty and increase the number of freely available period care products across the state.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.