BY supporting the Share the Dignity Drive residents in the Ulladulla district can directly address period poverty and increase the number of freely available period care products across the state.
Ulladulla's Woolworths and Share the Dignity are calling on Southern Shoalhaven residents to participate in a Dignity Drive following an increased need across NSW for period care products.
Woolworths will also donate five cents from each period care product sold during the drive to help fund support local community initiatives and Share the Dignity's Dignity Vending Machines.
Since the partnership's beginnings in 2019, Woolworths customers have donated over 575,000 period care products. In March alone, Woolworths customers donated more than 82,000 period care products and Woolworths donated $119,000 to Share the Dignity.
Woolworths Group Manager Ben Sealey, said the supermarket group was proud to continue its partnership with Share The Dignity and support the meaningful change they are creating.
"We would also like to thank all our Southern Shoalhaven customers who have donated as their generous contribution has helped lessen the impact of an already challenging time," he said.
Share the Dignity NSW Volunteer State Team Leader Leanne Barile said effort to end period poverty were underway now.
The Dignity Drive will run across Woolworths supermarkets in Southern Shoalhaven.
Customers can purchase any period care product and donate it in store via the pink collection boxes located at the front of every Woolworths store or add a cash donation at Woolworths registers.
From today [Wednesday August 3] period care products such as selected tampons and pads will be on sale as part of the Woolworths weekly catalogue, encouraging customers to purchase an item to donate for those in need.
