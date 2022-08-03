AN iconic event which has been a traditional and popular element of the annual Escape ARTfest is set to return later this year.
The Milton Gallery Walk will return on Thursday September 22, from 5pm, as part of the newly invigorated festival.
The Milton Gallery Walk began around the late 1990s and has been a much anticipated event on the local arts calendar ever since. It was last held in 2019.
This year, around 20 venues will be showcasing exhibitions as part of the walk.
As a free event, anyone can come along and participate.
The highly popular souvenir glasses will also make a comeback.
The gallery walkers can purchase a glass and then use this to purchase a discounted beverage at one of the designated 're-fuel' stations as they wander through the galleries.
Along the way, the crowds will also enjoy the musical and dramatic delights of local musical groups and drama students.
Gallery Walk 2022 organiser Julie Sydenham said the Milton CBD would be full of art and culture.
"As someone who has been involved in the festival in the past, I'm truly excited to be a part of the event's return, and looking forward to seeing Milton come alive for this fabulous event," she said
"I always feel that the gallery walk symbolises everything that ARTfest aims to achieve - showcasing arts, our area, our creatives as well as bringing the community together in a fun and inclusive way. What's not to love about that."
It's not too late to get on board for any artists or businesses who wish to register.
Registrations are being taken through the ARTfest website, or Julie can be contacted on 0422 371 743.
Anyone interested in coming along can also find out more about this and all other ARTfest events at escapeartfest.com
