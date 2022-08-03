A new survey by Guide Dogs Australia of 1,000 Australian dog owners found that three in five pooch parents have worried about how getting back to work outside the home might impact their dogs.
Now, two-thirds are noticing new behaviours they think might be a result of reduced time together, including barking, howling and destructive acts such as destroying furniture.
That loss of quality time together could be made worse by owners neglecting one of a dog's most simple needs - walkies.
This PAWGUST, Aussie dog owners can acknowledge the advantages of their four-legged friends by pledging to walk the walk for 30 minutes every day in August via www.PAWGUST.com.au.
meanwhile, just a quarter of Australians report walking their dogs at least once a day and, when they do get out, the vast majority of walks last less than 40 minutes - with weather and time emerging as the main reasons Aussies bow out on that quality time.
It's not just our dogs that are suffering either as a quarter of dog owners feel guilty daily, and a similar proportion feel it weekly.
Over 90 per cent of dog owners agreed this is something that boosts their mood.
The research was conducted as part of PAWGUST, an initiative that sees Guide Dogs encouraging dog owners to get up and get rid of the guilt by committing to a 30-minute walk together every day in August.
By getting friends and family to sponsor their efforts, they will also contribute to the $50,000 it takes to breed, raise and train a Guide Dog - a dog that will provide years of independence and companionship to someone with blindness or low vision.
For those who prefer to walk around the shops in the warmth, you can also support the cause by shopping in-store at PETStock during the month of August. By purchasing selected products you can contribute to PETstock's goal of raising $200,000 this August for Guide Dogs Australia.
