Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre's free legal advice

August 4 2022 - 1:00am
Free legal advice is just a phone call away for Ulladulla area residents

Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre is will be providing free legal advice by phone on Wednesday August 10 to residents in the Ulladulla area.

