Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our History

War brought them together: families involved in WWII submarine attack off Moruya come together for the first time to remember

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
August 5 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dureenbee with her funnel blown off, aground on the Richmond bombora north of Batemans Bay. Picture: Maritime Museum.

Descendants of fishermen rescued when their boat was sunk by a Japanese submarine during WWII have met the family of the war-time heroes who saved their ancestors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.