Waminda's Young Women's Leadership initiative will continue to help support recovery and boost resilience for young people in the region after receiving funding from the NSW Government.
The initiative among the latest batch of successful projects announced for the South Coast under the NSW Government's Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery initiative.
Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock said the project would help support recovery and boost resilience for young people in the region following the impacts of natural disasters and COVID-19.
"I'm thrilled to announce support for this project that will help young people in our community bounce back stronger than ever in the wake of COVID-19 disruptions and natural disasters," Mrs Hancock said.
"Projects like Young Women's Leadership Initiative is a great example of how we can help young people recover, build resilience and improve wellbeing by providing them with the tools and resources they need to become the best version of themselves."
The Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative is funded through the NSW COVID-19 Economic Recovery Initiative and the co-funded NSW and Australian Governments' Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply for funding for wellbeing programs, events and resources as part of the initiative.
Applications for both large and smaller grants are open now and close on 31 December 2022, or when fully allocated.
For program and eligibility guidelines, visit nsw.gov.au/YouthWellbeing.
