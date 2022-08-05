Acclaimed guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan are getting ready for their Shoalhaven tour. Slava and Leonard Grigoryan are counted amongst the finest musicians of their generation having developed a reputation for enthralling audiences with the energy of their performances and the breadth of their repertoire - embracing genres such as classical, jazz and contemporary music from around the world. They will appear in at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on August 5 and the Milton Theatre on August 6. Get your tickets for the Milton concert at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/svquk/grigoryan_brothers.aspx