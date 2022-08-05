So what are your plans for the weekend and upcoming week? Here are some things to keep in mind.
Grigoryan concert
August 6
Acclaimed guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan are getting ready for their Shoalhaven tour. Slava and Leonard Grigoryan are counted amongst the finest musicians of their generation having developed a reputation for enthralling audiences with the energy of their performances and the breadth of their repertoire - embracing genres such as classical, jazz and contemporary music from around the world. They will appear in at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on August 5 and the Milton Theatre on August 6. Get your tickets for the Milton concert at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/svquk/grigoryan_brothers.aspx
Milton market
August 6
The Milton Village Showground market will be held on Saturday from 9:30am to 2:30pm. Set in the grounds of the Milton Showground. This beautiful market has over 70 stalls selling lovely handmade craft, clothing, pottery, candles, babies' items, dogs coats, local honey, sourdough bread, fresh produce and more. There is also lots of treats to enjoy with live music from 11.30. A great day out for the whole family.
Men's health meeting
August 9
The men's health and cancer support group meets every second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 730pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room. Members of the community who would like to be involved are very welcome. The purpose of the support group is to provide a confidential and safe place where men affected by cancer or other health issues can meet and are able to give and receive support.
Author Talk
August 10
Adam Courtenay's Three Sheets to the Wind is a rollicking account of a little-known event that changed the course of Australian history. He will talk about his work from 2pm.Bookings online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Knit in
Mondays
Bring your wool and needles for afternoon tea and work on your knitting or crochet creations at the Ulladulla Library Mondays from 2.30pm weekly.
Golf day
August 16
The Mollymook Women's Golf Annual Charity Day will be held on August 16 at Hilltop. People can take part in a four person Ambrose. Shotgun start is 8:30am and a barbecue lunch is provided by Milton Ulladulla Lions Club. Go to www.mollymookgolf.com.au/news-events/2022-womens-golf-charity-day for more information on this important fundraising event.
