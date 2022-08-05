The events for Neuroblastoma are in memory of Georgia Fletcher, a local angel, who passed from this aggressive cancer in June, 2021 at the age of 12 years.There will be a high tea at the Homestead in Berry on Friday, August 26 from 10am to 12pm and a family games night with entertainment form Serenity Pavitt, prizes and dinner at Sussex Inlet Bowling Club on Sunday, September 18 from 4pm to 7.30pm.