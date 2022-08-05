What's on or coming up in the district

Author Talk
August 10
Adam Courtenay's Three Sheets to the Wind is a rollicking account of a little-known event that changed the course of Australian history. He will talk about his work from 2pm.Book at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Knit in
Mondays
Bring your wool and needles for afternoon tea and work on your knitting or crochet creations at the Ulladulla Library Mondays from 2.30pm weekly.
Art Exhibition
From now
The Millhouse Art Society's Winter Art Exhibition at 69A Princes Hwy, Milton is a mixture of the colourful, the contemporary and the traditional - original artworks to suit all tastes. All artworks are created by local artists. The exhibition is a mixture of the colourful, the contemporary and the traditional - original artworks to suit all tastes. All artworks are created by local artists. This event runs on weekends until August 31 from 10am to 3pm.
Art exhibition
August 12
Milton's Van Rensburg Galleries proudly presents 'Near & Far', a dual exhibition by Ann Rayment and Julie Sydenham, from Friday August 12th - September 21.It's an intricate collection of the textural Australian landscapes and the painted tapestries of the Australian flora.
Golf day
August 16
The Mollymook Women's Golf Annual Charity Day will be held on August 16 at Hilltop. People can take part in a four person Ambrose. Shotgun start is 8:30am and a barbecue lunch is provided by Milton Ulladulla Lions Club. Go to www.mollymookgolf.com.au/news-events/2022-womens-golf-charity-day for more information.
NAIDOC exhibition
From August19
TAFE NSW Ulladulla proudly announces that it will be hosting an Art Exhibition as part of NAIDOC 2022 activities. Please join us at the Ulladulla Civic Centre from August 19 to 21.
Morning tea fundraiser
September 5
Come to a community morning tea at the Ulladulla Scout Hall and support a fundraiser for 1st Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts. The event is from 10am-12noon on Monday September 5. Come along and have a 'cuppa and chat' with your friends and neighbours. Tea will be served in exquisite vintage English china along with some delicious baked treats. Musical performances and a raffle are part of the day's fun. Bookings essential for catering. Payment on entry at the door $10 to be donated to the Scout Group. To make a booking register - using the yellow button above- your 'stickyticket' or email accounts@ulladullascouts.org.au Please invite friends and family.
