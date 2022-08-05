I feel sorry for the real 'Bozo the Clown' as I've been taking his name in vain lately as profanity in response to the many Bozos driving around on our roads. Our local Bozos don't tend to solicit many laughs and but do harass and traumatise everyone and anyone on the road, especially if you have the audacity to be doing the speed limit, particularly through roadworks.
I can only feel pleasure at the thought of them having to pay for the fuel they must waste. You'd think the proliferation of dash cams would dissuade the Bozos from poor driving but that doesn't seem to be the case. All one can do is show the footage to the police and even submit it to an online forum which specialises in showing the rest of us how bad Australian drivers really are, and they are legion.
Severe shortages of doctors, nurses and staff. All overworked, underpaid, burnt out, tired and hospitals filling up to capacity. The Omicron running rampant again and "who gives a toss"? I do. Our wonderful, courageous frontline workers are expected to wave a magic wand and make it all disappear. They deserve the highest of praise, thanks, consideration and a decent liveable wage. Will they ever get it?
It's no wonder they talk of leaving the industry. I'm sick of hearing we have to learn to live with this virus...NO WE DON'T! We must help to eradicate it, by wearing masks, sanitising hands in every shop we visit and standing the required distance from each other and going back to scanning the QR code to sign in to any business we enter.
How else will we know if we've been exposed to the virus if we are not getting the notifications on our phone. Consider your community's health as well as your own. Prevention is better than a cure. Give our hospitals, doctors, nurses and frontline workers a break by wearing masks, sanitising your hands, social distancing etc. It will help considerably, or is that too much to ask of the public?Step up and do your bit. More importantly, get your shots, and send this pandemic packing.
The Labor government's climate change bill has passed the lower house of parliament, committing Australia to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 43 per cent by 2030. While it will send a welcome signal to the business community encouraging investment in clean energy, this target is too modest. Science dictates that Australia needs to reduce its emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 to minimise the effects of climate change. While the Labor government has assured that "the 43 per cent emissions reduction target was a floor and not a ceiling", this "floor" needs to be raised rapidly if we are to maintain the liveability of our planet and protect the future.
Burning coal to produce energy is a major contributor to the horrors of climate change. Australia is the second largest exporter of coal in the world. Surely then, no matter how one looks at it, Australia, on a global basis, is a major contributor to human-induced climate change.
The facts are therefore that although our newly elected Federal Government are doing all sorts of wonderful things to assist countering of climate change in Australia, we are exporting across the world, in huge quantities, a product that will massively add, on a global scale, to the horrors of climate change. The underlying truth is that Australia is earning huge export dollars from exporting coal. There are times when learning the true facts of a particular situation makes one feel very uncomfortable. Australia exporting a product overseas, coal, to earn huge export dollars that will cause horrendous distress around the world, is most certainly one of those times.
