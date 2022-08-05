Milton Ulladulla Times

Mailbox - August 8: Letters to the editor

Updated August 9 2022 - 12:32am, first published August 5 2022 - 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Even on a cloudy morning the sunrise over Mollymook Beach is beautiful.

Calling out poor driving

I feel sorry for the real 'Bozo the Clown' as I've been taking his name in vain lately as profanity in response to the many Bozos driving around on our roads. Our local Bozos don't tend to solicit many laughs and but do harass and traumatise everyone and anyone on the road, especially if you have the audacity to be doing the speed limit, particularly through roadworks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.