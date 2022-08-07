AN important community organisation is in need of more volunteers.
The Ulladulla Soup Kitchen, since 2011, has been providing meals and support to people in need and now it needs more volunteers.
Soup Kitchen coordinator Donna Doyle prepares a six-month roster and each volunteer, one average, cooks once every six weeks.
Some of the volunteers, due to personal reasons, are taking breaks and Donna has some spots she needs to fill.
Donna has two dates available but in general, would love to get more volunteers on the books.
October 11 and November 22 are available to potential volunteers.
All you have to do is send a message to Donna on Facebook Messenger and she will contact you.
"All you have to do is show your interest and let me know how often you are available," she said
Volunteers have to prepare a main meal for up to 10 to 12 people but sometimes 15 people could arrive.
"It [the meal] does not have to be anything fancy," Donna said
Lasagne, spaghetti Bolognese, sausages and mashed potatoes are some of the examples of what is served.
"It's just a good home-cooked meal," Donna said.
Meals are prepared in the volunteers' kitchen and then taken to the soup kitchen's van at the Ulladulla Harbour later in the afternoon.
A dessert is also on the menu.
No training is required and volunteers are welcome to stay and talk to the kitchen's guests.
Donna is happy to offer advice, support to new volunteers and provide more details.
Volunteers do have to be over 18-years-of-age and helping the soup kitchen would be a perfect role for a community group.
The kitchen is open once a week on a Tuesday.
"I would like to open twice a week but I just don't have the volunteer base to do so," Donna said.
There are other ways of supporting the kitchen if cooking is not your thing.
"We are also looking for volunteers who have had experience in fundraising," Donna said
Once again, reach out to Donna via Facebook Messenger.
Funds are needed as the kitchen's van is showing its age and needs to be replaced - see below.
