Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Ulladulla Soup Kitchen needs volunteers

Updated August 7 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soup Kitchen coordinator Donna Doyle

AN important community organisation is in need of more volunteers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.