Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Lily Winward's winning cross country efforts

Updated August 8 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Winward wins another gold medal.

Lily Winward's sizzling cross country form continue yesterday [Sunday] with another podium finish and another gold medal.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.