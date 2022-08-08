Lily Winward's sizzling cross country form continue yesterday [Sunday] with another podium finish and another gold medal.
The Ulladulla High School student powered to victory at the 2022 NSW Short Course Cross Country Championships at Bathurst yesterday.
Her winning time over the three-kilometre course was 11:49 minutes and the next best run 12:14 minutes.
Lily ran in the under 18-year women's section.
She has been in great form of late - as seen in her domination of two highly rated NSW school cross country events.
Lily and the other runners had to take on a tough, hilly and muddy course.
The NSW Short Course Cross Country Championships headed west of the Blue Mountains for the first occasion in its 107-year history.
It was held at Bathurst as the event was also an opportunity to test the course to be used for the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships to be held there next February.
