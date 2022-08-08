Doctor Jessie Hoang from the Ulladulla Respiratory Clinic encourages people to continue their great work when it comes to combating COVID-19.
She said now was not the time to relax as case numbers are rising.
"I think people are generally fatigued and they know friends and neighbours who have had COVID-19 and it didn't seem that bad. Thus people are a lot more relaxed about how they view COVID-19," she said.
She said in one 24-hour period last week cases went from 604 to 982 new positive cases.
"I think people, in general, are not as rigorous as before," "Dr Hoang said.
"I'd like to emphasise that we now have anti-viral medications to treat COVID-19. If you test positive, please call your GP or if you don't have a GP then call us to access the medication. You have a window of five days to start.
"Taking the medication will prevent long COVID-19 syndrome or severe illness requiring hospitalisation."
Dr Hoang said wearing masks and monitoring symptoms were all things the community still needs to do.
She said, if you can, wear a mask out in public as it gives you protection when in crowded places.
