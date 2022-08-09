Ulladulla Public School are proud of the students that represented the school recently at the District Athletics Carnival and Netball Regional Schools Cup.
The Ulladulla Public students, on both the track and field, did well and put all their effort into their various events.
The netball side, at the Regional Schools Cup, played with great team spirit and showed off their immense talent.
Well done to all the athletes and netball players - hopefully you had lots of fun.
Meanwhile, back at school, a milestone was recorded by the youngest students at Ulladulla Public School.
Ulladulla Public School's kindergarten students celebrated 100 days of kindergarten and their costumes brought a smile to everyone's face.
No doubt the kindergarten students are looking forward to their next 100 days of school.
