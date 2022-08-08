The first female president of the Milton Show Society, Milea Woods, says it's an honour to be given the role.
Milea, however, is putting the honour aside - she has a role to play and a community to support.
The history-making president is now getting on with the job and aims to make sure the Milton Show creates excitement amongst people of all ages.
One of her aims, with the support of her committee, is to continue the show's strong community connection.
She was elected president at a recent show society meeting and takes over from previous president Ken Lesile.
The new executive is:
The new president said she wants to bring forward new ideas and activities to help the show flourish.
The Milton Show is a strong part of her life.
"I started going to the show when I was two years old," she said.
She said the show was a great way for the community to get together and a chance for people to catch up.
Milea, before taking on the president role, was senior vice president and chief horse steward.
Her parents Vaughn and Aileen Wilson [both deceased] were stalwarts of the Milton Show.
After two bad years with COVID-19 and weather issues, planning is now well underway for the 2023 show.
"Planning starts 12 months out from the show and we have had some great meetings so far," she said.
The show president said the Milton Show had a great future.
She said the formation of the youth sub-committee was a "brilliant initiative" and a way to cement the show's future.
The Milton Show Society has created a sub-committee to encourage youth involvement at the Milton Show.
The sub-committee is for people aged between 13 to 30 years who are looking to be more involved and have a voice in the Milton Show Society.
The junior executive committee is:
The junior sub committee's next meeting is on Sunday, August 28 from 4pm at the Milton Showground.
If you are aged 13 to 30 years and want to be a part of a new exciting community please come along.
