Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Meet the Locals

Milton Show Society elects a new president

Updated August 9 2022 - 12:09am, first published August 8 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milea Woods

The first female president of the Milton Show Society, Milea Woods, says it's an honour to be given the role.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.