Group wants to help students

Applications are now open for Shoalhaven Education Fund [SEF] grants for 2023.
If you're a young person in the Shoalhaven who needs help with their costs of Uni, TAFE, apprenticeships, vocational training or entry level employment, apply now.
You can apply now even if they don't have confirmation of acceptance into their course, training or apprenticeship yet.
The SEF since 2012, we've awarded over $350,000 to over 100 local young people.
Go here https://cef.org.au/apply-for-a-grant/ to apply.
The SEF was established to provide much needed financial assistance and support to local youth to help them achieve their post high school education, training and vocation aspirations.
SEF recognises that the cost of regional students pursuing their post high school goals is often much greater.
