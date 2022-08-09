FAMILY, friends, businesses and community members are all coming together to support Fiona Ivers.
Fiona, a well-known local resident, on Mothers Day this year was injured in a motor vehicle accident that broke her pelvis in three places and the bottom of her spine was also broken.
Her friends are rallying around her and have organised several fundraising events.
They organised a monster raffle with many great prizes.
Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased from Cignalls Ulladulla; Bella Coastal at Milton; Bendigo Bank at Milton and Breakers Cafe at Mollymook.
Their "80s Retro Disco" on August 20 is set to be a wonderful night.Local DJ Gio, a long-time friend of Fiona's, is donating his time to ensure the night is a huge success.
Tickets are $25 which includes light finger food and a fun night. Tickets can be purchased via Everbrite - all the information is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Road-to-Recovery-109180378464603.
An online Facebook auction has been created for some incredible sports memorabilia organised by local Cathy Hole and the "awesome" concert tickets were donated by Street Promotions Australia.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/604469964575343/ to bid on the online auction.
Bella Coastal Property at Milton has been generous, offering their office as a drop-off point for the raffle prizes which has been essential.
"Fiona has a huge road ahead," one of her many friends said.
"When we heard of our girlfriends' shocking injuries - the call went out to rally together to give Fiona a hand.
"Our amazing community responded 10-fold with over $17 000 in prizes donated by so many locals.
"The response is a true testament to the person Fiona is."
Fiona is well known in the local area for "her gorgeous smile and generous nature".
Many people may remember her from when she used to work at the Payless Supermarket.
"In 1985 I started working there [Payless] when I was 15 years-of-age," Fiona said.
"At the supermarket, I would meet everybody that entered those doors.
"I would greet them with a big smile that brought me to winning a lot of awards through the Rotary Club and the business awards of Ulladulla for being the friendliest employee numerous times."
She also worked at Comfort Shoes in Ulladulla and loved dealing with people who came in for shoes.
Wherever she goes or works Fiona brightens up the lives of others.
People would also remember her smiling face from the ExServos Club, the K-Hub and IGA.
The ExServos was her main place of work over the years and people know her as the "smiling girl with the flower in her hair."
Fiona has regular physio sessions to help her walk unaided.
She is doing lots of exercises to help regain her strength.
