THE community would receive the benefits if the Salvation Army could find another shop space in the Ulladulla CBD to lease, according to a well-known ministry worker.
The Ulladulla Salvos recently moved from a large and functional shop on the Princes Highway down to a smaller one just down from Woolworths.
Due to space constraints, they can't take donations of furniture and white goods.
For the Ulladulla Salvos' Ministry Worker, Auxiliary Lieutenant Stephen Dunn, not being able to find another place to lease is extremely frustrating.
"It's limiting what we can do to assist the community," he said in regards to not having a bigger area.
"There is just nothing around."
He said if anyone knows of a shop that could be becoming available to call him on 0419 625 372.
Things looked good at one stage with the Salvo set to move into the old IGA supermarket building but the negotiations ended.
The negotiations were being organised from the Salvos headquarters - not at a local level.
The Ulladulla Salvos were also transitioning from a Family Store to a Salvos Store.
Being a Salvos Store would mean Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn would no longer have to manage the store and then could focus on his much-needed community welfare duties.
"I would be able to do more community work," he said regarding the transition to a Salvos Store.
The transition is still in the process of being arranged.
