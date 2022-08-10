Mike and Nick Millard are back after finishing the Mystery Box rally.
The father [Mike] and son [Nick] team made it back in one piece from the Cancer Council fundraising rally and so did 'Lagertha' - their 'mystery box'.
The duo drove a 1988 Volvo 740 in the rally named 'Lagertha' after a mythical Viking 'shield maiden'.
"Lagertha performed wonderfully well despite the constant pounding and dust over nearly 2600 kms of outback SA," Nick, an Ulladulla resident, said.
"She cruised back into Brisbane recently with 323,611 km on the odometer, lots of dust and a faulty fuel gauge."
They entered the rally to support the Cancer Council.
"We entered the rally to honour the memory of my sister, Sue, who suffered from cancer and died a few years back," Mike said.
"We also wanted to help with the work of the Cancer Council as it supports research into causes and treatments for cancer.
"This has become a very personal matter for our family, as it has for many others.
"We also wanted to share this experience with others who had similar stories."
Their team aptly called 'Father and Son', raised $5400 for the Cancer Council.
Nick said they had many highlights along the way.
"We travelled with a great 'buddy group' [12 others in six cars] and all made it back to Port Lincoln with only minor mishaps," he said.
"Two cars in our group had to be trailered to the next destination but were repaired overnight and running the next day.
"The nights were very cold and we slept in tents, but had great hospitality from local community groups along the way with meals, warm fires and more."
Day 1: Port Lincoln to Glendambo via the Gawler Ranges (mostly dirt roads and a bucket list road for Mike)
Day 2: Up to Coober Pedy for lunch and then Oodnadatta (mostly dirt)
Day 3: Down to Copley via William Creek and Marree along the Oodnadatta Track (mostly dirt and a nice creek crossing which took out 1 of our team)
Day 4: Up the Strezlecki Track and around the top of the Gammon Ranges to Wilpena Pound in the Flinders Ranges (very, very dusty and rough)
Day 5: Back to Port Lincoln (all sealed roads).
Overall, the event has raised $1.18m for cancer research across 125 teams
