Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla ambulance officers save 70-year-old women

Updated August 11 2022 - 7:00am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image

Cheryl Duncan owes her life to the Ulladulla-based NSW Ambulance officers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.