Cheryl Duncan owes her life to the Ulladulla-based NSW Ambulance officers.
Their quick response, when the 70-year-old was having a life-threatening heart issue, saved her life.
Advertisement
Mrs Duncan wants to thank everyone who played a part in her being brought back to life three times.
She talks about the ambulance officers' expertise and quick response to her dire situation. She said the growing Ulladulla region needs more ambulance officers.
Mrs Duncan's experience started earlier this year when she was working at the Mollymook Newsagency, which she ran until recently with her husband Wade for the past 14-years. She started to feel unwell and had Wade drive her home.
"Unfortunately, I continued to deteriorate and not long after I called 000 for an ambulance which is based at Ulladulla," she said.
"I believe we only have one ambulance on call at any one time and thank God they were not on another call out.
"Within minutes of the ambulance officers arriving I had a massive cardiac arrest and they brought me back to life three times in total."
Given the circumstances, Mrs Duncan can't recall who saved her life but during the entire process, which included trips to several hospitals, she remembers being surrounded by many people trying to keep her alive.
"I also now understand there is another team of ambos, as a backup if required as my life was under that great of a threat and this team was also called in," she said.
She was eventually transported to Milton Hospital and taken by helicopter to Wollongong Public and then moved to Wollongong Private Hospital.
Mrs Duncan has a number of procedures and is now starting to "feel a little like my old self".
"My doctors tell me they have never known anyone who has survived anything like this and nor do they expect to," she said.
"As you would appreciate after dying under these circumstances I have suffered some brain damage but not that anyone outside my immediate family would notice."
She contacted the media to thank all those who saved her life.
"I want to publicly express my (heartfelt) thanks to our wonderful ambos at Ulladulla, staff of Milton Hospital, paramedics, the helicopter crew and staff and specialists of both Wollongong Hospitals whom without their professionalism and dedication I would be a dead girl," she said.
Mrs Duncan said with the growth in the Ulladulla region more ambulance officers were needed.
Now back home in Mollymook, Mrs Duncan is looking forward to spending time catching up with her family.
The Duncans recently sold the newsagency and Mrs Duncan is particularly looking forward to spending time with her seven grandchildren.
Advertisement
Mrs Duncan still has to see her doctor on a weekly basis
She also has another message to deliver.
"I hope my story may encourage others to stop smoking and highlight the need for an additional ambulance officer on call out for our district that looks after under normal circumstances an area from Kiola to Bendalong and to the west," she said.
"In an emergency, they may even extend to St Georges Basin and Batemans Bay and on top of this our population which has exploded with COVID-19 and the ability to work from home anywhere but Sydney.
"However, I must say how lucky I was that firstly the ambulance on duty was not on another call out and secondly that the backup team was available."
Again she stresses the need for more ambulance officers.
Advertisement
"So I have to ask, do we have enough of these incredible people to look after our ever-increasing population and the size of the area they serve to continue their life-saving work," she said.
"I hope for your sake when your time comes we have enough of these magnificent people on the ground to save you.
"Now the bad news, after three trips to the other side - Kerry Packer was correct there is nothing there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.