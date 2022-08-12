A three-day cultural art display is coming up at the Ulladulla Civic Centre next week from August 19 to 21.
It features works by the TAFE NSW Ulladulla Cultural Arts students.
Advertisement
The students' work is amazing and it needs to be seen to be fully appreciated.
The display is on show between 10am to 2pm.
Cultural Art course at TAFE NSW Ulladulla is giving students the skills to turn creative abilities into career opportunities as demand for Aboriginal art sees a resurgence.
The Certificate IV in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Arts was introduced this year at TAFE NSW Ulladulla and follows on from the Certificate III which was introduced two years ago.
The course provides more advanced creative skills and has a focus on creating exhibitions, establishing networks, and career paths for artists.
The market for Aboriginal cultural art steadily rose from 2016 to 2020. According to art market analysts Cooee Art, the increase in average prices for work by the top 200 indigenous artists indicates the market will continue to grow faster than the economy at least until 2025.
Burrill Lake resident Kathleen J Heath has poured her creative energy into ceramics for many years and has sold her work through the Ulladulla Pottery Group. She said she has noticed a growing interest in cultural art particularly from visitors to the region. This year she enrolled in the Certificate IV and is improving her drawing skills.
"People want artwork with Aboriginal motifs or anything symbolic of Aboriginal work. I think there will be plenty of opportunities for the younger students coming through to take their works as far as they want," Mrs Heath said.
She said the course had given her more confidence by broadening the skills she can call on in her drawing.
For more information about the range of courses available at TAFE NSW visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.