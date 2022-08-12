MEMBERS of the Milton Ulladulla Red Cross Branch had 34 reasons to celebrate recently .
The Milton Ulladulla Red Cross Branch was reformed on August 1 1988 and at the group's recent meeting the branch celebrated its 34th birthday.
It was a fun meeting with refreshments and a beautiful birthday cake enjoyed by all.
Over the past 34 years the branch has been able to aid and assist the communities locally, Australia wide and Internationally.
The branch has held many fundraising events over the years including soup and slice lunches, fashion parades, garage sales, premiere movie mornings, sausage sizzles, the great cake bake and many market stalls.
Community Projects over the years includes: Junior Red Cross at Milton Primary School, first aid classes, the Blood Bank, Telecross, learner driver program, Save a Mate Program at Ulladulla High School, community visits and Cosmetic Care.
The branch's beloved Trauma Teddies and Twiddle Muffs have been given out to hospitals, medical practices, evacuation/recovery centres, aged care homes, and children with autism.
The Milton Ulladulla Branch would like to say thank you and how appreciative they are for all the community donations of time and beautiful handmade gifts, it wouldn't be possible without their support.
The Milton Ulladulla Branch meets on the first Thursday of every month at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, if you would like to join us or visit please contact President Margaret Peppitt on 0429 042 787 for any enquiries.
The group's upcoming fundraising events are:
The Great Sausage Sizzle at the Ulladulla Bunnings carpark on the Sunday August 21 starting at 8.30 am to 4pm.
The Great Cake Bake and Market Stall outside Ulladulla Beachside Pharmacy on the Friday August 26 from 9am to 1pm.
