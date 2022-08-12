Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Milton Ulladulla Red Cross Branch's community work

Updated August 12 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Ulladulla Red Cross Branch celebrates its 34 birthday in style.

MEMBERS of the Milton Ulladulla Red Cross Branch had 34 reasons to celebrate recently .

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.