Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Kelsey Bennett's US Women's Amateur effort

Updated August 15 2022 - 12:07am, first published August 14 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelsey Bennett - image supplied

An unlucky Kelsey Bennett has gone down in extra holes in her round of 16 contest at the US Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay Golf Course in Washington State recently.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.