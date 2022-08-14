An unlucky Kelsey Bennett has gone down in extra holes in her round of 16 contest at the US Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay Golf Course in Washington State recently.
In a nail-biter where neither opponent was more than a hole in front, it took three extra holes to decide the contest, with Bennett's Opponent Brianna Navarossa snatching victory on the par-three 21st.
The second day of the knockout competition was a long one for the Mollymook tyro, who was seeking to become only the second Australian Behind Victorian Gabi Ruffells to lift one of Amateur Golf's most important crowns.
Earlier, in the morning's round of 32 contest, Bennett dominated her opponent from the outset, Mika Ito, winning easily 5 & 4.
The Mollymook tyro was never headed, winning the first hole from the Japanese player to establish an early lead.
She consolidated by going two up with a birdie on the par five 4th before Ito clawed one back at the 7th.
Bennett shifted gears shortly after, and with back-to-back pars on the 9th and 10th, the lead was out to three before Bennett made it four up on the par four 12th with a birdie.
A bogey was good enough for a win on par-five 13th, and from there it was all but over for the Japanese girl. A Par on the next was all Bennett needed to claim victory, 5&4.
Australia's other competitor in the matchplay phase, Western Australia's Madison Hinson, sadly was also knocked out, losing to American Annabel Pancake 4&3.
