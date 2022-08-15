MILTON Rural Landcare is hosting a forum on September 3 at Ulladulla Civic Centre from 9.30am discussing forest and farmlands building port-fire recovery.
The forum is divided into two sessions:
Session 1: Enhancing farmland biodiversity talks including: control of vertebrate pests, honey bees in forests, the importance of tree hollows and developing biodiversity covenants for private lands.
Session 2: Fire recovery talks including: post-fire research and forest recovery, how indigenous practitioners use fire in the landscape and practical ways you can retain vegetation on your property and still reduce fire risk.
Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/forest-and-farmlands-building-post-fire-biodiversity-tickets-392140301197for catering purposes.
The keynote speaker is Adjunct Associate Professor Dr Phillip Zylstra and he will talk about cooperating with country in the new fire climate.
Dr Zylstra has been pioneering research into the 'ecological controls' that forests have placed on fire over this time, examining their mechanisms and using this understanding to find ways that we can cooperate with country to mitigate the rising fire threats.
This talk will explore what cooperation with country means in a landscape recovering from fire.
Following our talks sessions there will be a panel discussion for audience questions, and stay on for a practical demonstration of plant propagation from the Milton Rural Landcare Nursery.
Lunch is also provided
