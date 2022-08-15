The Budawang School community celebrated NAIDOC Week recently in fine style and the students took part in many activities.
The students and visiting parents participating in activity stations assisted by students from NAIDOC Week Ulladulla High School and Milton Public School.
The activities included basket weaving, ochre painting, watching a dance group and listening to the Didgeridoo group.
The students were able to move about the groups with their parents and carers and choose which activities they wanted to do.
The Budawang School community finished the day with students and visitors enjoying a sausage sizzle.
Everyone one enjoyed taking part in the NAIDOC Week activities.
