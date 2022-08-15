Awards continue to deservingly flow to Ulladulla SES Unit Controller Tracy Provest.
She attended the Rotary NSW Emergency Services Community Awards held on the weekend held at Bankstown Sports Club and returned home with two major awards.
Advertisement
She was named the winner of the NSW State Emergency Service and was also awarded the overall Officer of the Year NSW - serving in a volunteer capacity.
"I am still on a cloud," Unit Controller Provest said about winning the awards.
"I was quite chuffed to win the SES award and then to receive the overall officer of the year award was amazing really."
She said it was an honour just to be nominated as many people were doing great work for the Shoalhaven community and in other parts of NSW.
Unit Controller Provest was also quick to point out that the Shoalhaven did well in general at the event with two other award winners.
Sean Doohan won the Fire and Rescue award and Kate Lowery won the Marine Rescue award.
Before the NSW awards, the SES unit controller was one of the main Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards (SESCA) award winners.
Unit Controller Provest also credited her unit as one of the reasons why she won the awards.
She said her team of volunteers always moves in the same direction to get the job done and they also support each other.
"We always work together to get the job done," she said
The Ulladulla SES unit is always looking at ways to improve the ways they help and support the community, its leader said.
Unit Controller Provest said the Ulladulla SES volunteers, when it comes to supporting the community, take the "above and beyond" approach.
"That [going above and beyond] is a commonality that exists in our team and other SES organisations," Mrs Provest said.
The award winner said volunteer work was part of her DNA and she started with the SES when she was 16-years-of-age.
"It gives me a real buzz to be able to help people," she said.
Advertisement
The way the SES encourages volunteers to learn and get new skills is another reason why Unit Controller Provest enjoys volunteering for the group.
"The training helps us to be able to help our community even better," she said.
She still has things she wants to achieve and in good news for the community plans to maintain her connection with the SES.
The respected volunteer attended the awards ceremony with her husband Tony.
"He was really quite proud," Unit Controller Provest said about her husband's reaction to the awards.
Mr Provest "kept the home fires burning" when his wife was out helping with emergency situations and if needed would also carry out roles during emergencies.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.