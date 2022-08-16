Sam Zustovich from the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club is heading to Italy.
Surf Life Saving Australia recently announced its 12-person strong open team for the 2022 Lifesaving World Championships and Zustovich is a key member of the squad.
Zustovich, a beach competitor, is one of three debutants on the team.
The Lifesaving World Championships will be held in Riccione, Italy from September 21 to October 2.
Complete shock was how he summed up his reaction to getting into the Australian team.
"I was over the moon with my results at the Aussie titles but there were some other guys in the mix so I wasn't sure which way they [the selectors] would go," he said.
"This was my first season in the open so winning the flags and making the sprint final ticked all my goals and so this opportunity is just a bonus and I can't wait."
Previously Zustovich was selected for a national youth team that travelled to South Africa in 2019.
"It was a great experience and something I will always remember," he said.
Zustovich, in Italy, has things he wants to achieve.
"I hope to win the flags," he said.
"The sprint is a new challenge for me and I'm doing things at training I never could do.
"I am hoping to get a good result in the sprint and that would mean a lot to me."
The 20-year-old has been training hard for the event.
"I've been in the gym trying to get some base strength and fitness and have recently gone back to sprinting on the track and sand," he said.
"I have been doing more lengths to develop my speed endurance and really focusing on developing my technique.
"Flags are second nature to me so we've really focused on strengthening my weaknesses in the sprint and hopefully it pays off."
COVID-19 is something athletes like Zustovich have had to work around."
We've had the Australian championships the last two seasons after missing 2020 which has been good," he said.
"Missing the Aussie champs because of COVID-19 was devastating as it's the best carnival of the year.
"There has not really been many other competitions, but that's okay as the Aussies are the one I care about the most."
He started out with the nippers and started competing in the under 11's age group.
Then from the under 12s age group, he started to do well at events.
He is currently completing a landscaping apprenticeship with his uncle.
