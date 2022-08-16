TEN Ulladulla High School students were recently part of NSW work placement history.
The students, Salesforce [a global tech giant], and the NSW Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) partnered with the NSW Workplace Learning Network to host the largest ever student work placement project in the history of the Business Services curriculum in NSW.
Three hundred students, in total, studying Business Services, last week, took part in a one-week virtual work placement program.
The students completed their required 35 hours of work placement through a series of Salesforce Career Spark workshops.
Cody Grady was one of the Ulladulla High students who took part in the program.
The 11-year student said the program had them taking part in meetings, hearing about how their tutors got into Salesforce and they learned about all the different programs the company used.
Cody said he enjoyed taking part in the program and found it worthwhile.
"It was easier than going all around town and going to different workplaces. We [the 10 students] were all in the one room and we could help each other out," he said.
"We were able to bounce ideas off each other."
Cody said the program was an opportunity he and the other students were grateful to receive.
Including project management, the students learned and picked up a variety of new skills.
The students, over the week, also had to look at a global problem [ a sustainable development goal] and document how they could solve it.
Cody's group looked at ways electricity-powered cars to help ease global warming.
The project was well received and it was one of the top five submissions.
One of their suggestions was to set up cafe hubs where people could charge their electric cars while having a coffee and working remotely thanks to the free Wi-Fi.
The group collaborated with a mentor given to them from Salesforce.
Ulladulla High School teacher Shane Davies said she wanted to give the students the opportunity to collaborate with a global tech giant like Salesforce.
"Who would've thought a town on the South Coast is going to forge a path for all these kids," Mrs Davies said.
Mrs Davis said the program equipped the students with skills they would need in the future.
"We have been fortunate to have been part of it and I think the kids have got a lot out of it," Mrs Davies said
Meanwhile, Cody said the program also gave him an idea about what working from home would be like.
The 16-year-old wants to be a draftsman when he completes his education and has done some work placement at a local construction company.
He said the program had opened opportunities and he was sure other students would receive the same advantages if they took part.
