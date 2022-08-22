What's on or coming up in the district

Knit in
Mondays
Bring your wool and needles for afternoon tea and work on your knitting or crochet creations at the Ulladulla Library Mondays from 2.30pm weekly.
Art Exhibition
From now
The Millhouse Art Society's Winter Art Exhibition at 69A Princes Hwy, Milton is a mixture of the colourful, the contemporary and the traditional - original artworks to suit all tastes. All artworks are created by local artists. The exhibition is a mixture of the colourful, the contemporary and the traditional - original artworks to suit all tastes. All artworks are created by local artists. This event runs on weekends until August 31 from 10am to 3pm.
Walk 'n' Talk
August 28
The next Walk 'n' Talk for Life will be held on Sunday August 28 from 8.45am at Mollymook Beach. Come meet some great people, get a free t-shirts and a sausage sandwich. Walk 'n' Talk is a fast-growing local event aimed at helping people with their mental health issues and preventing suicide. For more information search for Walk 'n' Talk Ulladulla on Facebook. If you or anyone you know needs help Lifeline 13 11 14, Kids Helpline 1800 551 800, MensLine Australia 1300 789 978, Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467 or Beyond Blue 1300224636.
Youth Show Meeting
August 28
The recently formed Milton Show Society Junior Committee will hold its next meeting on Sunday August 28 from 4pm at the Milton Showground. If you are aged 13-30 and want to be a part of a new exciting community group please come along, even if you have no involvement in the Milton Show the committee would love to see you.
Morning tea fundraiser
September 5
Come to a community morning tea at the Ulladulla Scout Hall and support a fundraiser for 1st Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts. The event is from 10am-12noon on Monday September 5. Come along and have a 'cuppa and chat' with your friends and neighbours. Tea will be served in exquisite vintage English china along with some delicious baked treats. Musical performances and a raffle are part of the day's fun. Bookings essential for catering. Payment on entry at the door $10 to be donated to the Scout Group. To make a booking register - using the yellow button above- your 'stickyticket' or email accounts@ulladullascouts.org.au Please invite friends and family.
Men's health meeting
September 13
The men's health and cancer support group meets every second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 730pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room. Members of the community who would like to be involved are very welcome. The purpose of the support group is to provide a confidential and safe place where men affected by cancer or other health issues can meet and receive support.
