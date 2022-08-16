The dog of a missing man has been found, prompting police to renew their search for an 86-year-old who disappeared on June 2.
Peter Claux from Tura Beach on the NSW South Coast was believed to have been walking with his seven-year-old labrador Buddy when he vanished at Bournda on the Far South Coast.
Advertisement
Buddy was located at Bournda on August 10.
A spokesperson from South Coast Police District said while Buddy was in good health, he had lost a significant amount of weight and was taken to a local vet for treatment.
South Coast Police have since decided to conduct another search of the area, with the assistance of specialist resources.
An extensive search for Mr Claux began on June 3 after his vehicle - a 1991 maroon coloured Subaru sedan with NSW registration AHF 81P - was found parked in Bournda, in NSW.
The large-scale search operation was called off on June 6, with police inquiries said to follow.
IN OTHER NEWS
A SES spokesperson said the next search was scheduled for August 18 and 19, with a number of volunteers from Far South Coast SES units set to assist police in the search.
Police said while Mr Claux's disappearance was not being treated as suspicious, police and family continue to hold concerns for his welfare due the amount of time he has been missing.
Anyone with information about Mr Claux's whereabouts - including anyone who saw his vehicle or van parked in Widgeram Road, Bournda prior to 11.30am on Wednesday June 1 - is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.