Switching off is easier said than done

Do you ever have the feeling you're glued to your screens?
From binge watching Netflix, to scrolling an endless Facebook feed, to playing the latest word game mobile app.
Mobile, desktop computer, television. The size varies, but their power to capture and hold our attention is all-encompassing.
Digital media has commandeered much of our daily lives.
There are a lot of positives because of it, but numerous challenges as well.
I've realised something about myself this week - actually to be honest I've probably known it for some time, but really acknowledged it to myself in recent days.
I have a screen addiction.
From the time I get up in the morning and check the news headlines and work emails - so many emails - until I catch that last Pokemon before going to bed, I seem to always be hostage to a screen.
Some might say it comes with the job of an editor in a digital media world (aside from the Pokemon that is). To some degree I agree.
The emails, multiple social media accounts, website management system, content production and video conferences are a necessary part of this job.
But there's also a distinct feeling of being unable to switch off at times.
Of wondering what else to do other than flick between tabs to check on all the above one more time.
Of feeling lost if my phone is not within reach, even if I know there's nothing I need it for at that moment.
Of diving into some online gaming during the gap between dinner and bedtime.
Screen time has been shown to set up a stimulus/reward cycle - releasing dopamine similar to other addictive substances.
Hence the relentless scrolling of social media like Facebook, Marketplace and Instagram for that next hit - "feed" is an apt term.
It's not just social media either - we're in an age where so much is reliant on interaction with our phone or computer. It can be hard to look away.
There's an element of guilt involved too - the example I'm making for my kids by being caught up in a screen for much of the day.
Knowing this, and also recognising the empty feeling when the rewards don't live up to the promise, doesn't make it any easier to switch off.
I'm sure I'm not alone. And yes I realise the irony in revealing this via an email...
This weekend I will be making a conscious effort to switch off, perhaps I could get some gardening done or finish off the shed decluttering I began last weekend.
I may have my Spotify playlists going though.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
