All fingers are crossed in the Ulladulla Dockers camp, as the club prepares to send all three of its junior teams to this weekend's AFL Shoalhaven Juniors preliminary final.
On Sunday (August 21), the young Dockers will face the Shoalhaven Giants in the Under 11s; the Under 13s mixed will take on the Bomaderry Tigers, and the Under 15 girls will battle it out with the Bay and Basin Bombers.
Ulladulla is second on the ladder coming in to finals season, and club president Dave Neil has witnessed the young players grit and tenacity all season.
While he is hopeful for a triple treat of Dockers junior teams in the grand final later this month, Mr Neil said finals footy isn't the time for anyone to rest on their laurels.
"Both Bomaderry and the [Batemans Bay] Seahawks have been dominant this season, but after them it has been Dockers all the way," he said.
"Of course, it will still be a challenge - even though we have beaten teams like Bomaderry before, anything can happen in the finals."
Ulladulla is the only club to have all three junior teams competing in the prelim, with the Dockers hot on the heels of the Bomaderry Tigers
The Tigers' U11 and U15 sides already have guaranteed spots in the Grand Final; both sides will be pushing hard to get all three teams to Hanging Rock.
The AFL Shoalhaven Juniors preliminary final will be played this Sunday (August 21) at Bomber Oval, Vincentia. Kick off is at 10.10am.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
