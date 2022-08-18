Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla Dockers juniors set for a second bite of the cherry in sudden-death final

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
August 18 2022
GAME Ready: Ulladulla Dockers are sending three junior teams to the preliminary finals this Sunday at Vincentia. Picture: supplied.

All fingers are crossed in the Ulladulla Dockers camp, as the club prepares to send all three of its junior teams to this weekend's AFL Shoalhaven Juniors preliminary final.

