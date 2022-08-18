On the Beat: Find out how you can protect your property

Protect your properties boundaries

ALWAYS maintain the integrity of your fences and gates

ALWAYS invest in security measures around sheds, fuel and your farmhouse such as security lighting, alarms, dogs or video surveillance

ALWAYS post "No Trespassing" and "Private Property" signs at entry points and near roads surrounding your land.

Protect your property from illegal and irresponsible shooters

ALWAYS use shooters from reputable Shooters Associations or ask each shooter to produce a reference from a farmer in your district and record their identification

NEVER directly confront trespassers or suspected illegal shooters

ALWAYS record details such as time and date, vehicle registration number, description, exact location and contact Police. Consider using a digital camera to record details of trespassers and illegal hunters.

Protect your property and your local community

NEVER advertise on social media your travel plans or periods of absence

JOIN and encourage others to participate in a local Neighbourhood Watch group to protect each other's property NHW