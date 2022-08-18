On the Beat: Find out how you can protect your property

Here on the South Coast, we have a number of rural properties and land holdings, so let's look at a few ways you can protect your property from trespass.
The boundaries of your property are the first line of defence against unwanted trespassers.
These uninvited visitors have the potential to cause loss or damage to your land, equipment and livestock which can be inconvenient and costly.
Police do not recommend approaching anyone on your land that you don't know. Take note of registration numbers, descriptions and any other information and immediately contact your local police.
While you can't be everywhere at all times, you can better protect your property and equipment from damage and theft by taking some simple precautions.
Here are some simple steps we all can take to better protect ourselves from this type of crime:
As always, in case of emergency, call (000). Non Emergencies contact Police Link on 131 444 or your local Police. To provide anonymous information call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000
