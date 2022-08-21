Shoalhaven's ancient attractions land a spot on university field study

Ancient attractions of Ulladulla have become an integral part of university studies.
The Gondwana Coast Fossil Walk and Fossil House Museum welcomed their first group of palaeontology students from the University of New England this month; 30 students joined the trip, which provided hands-on experience in their research field.
The visit was such a success, that the educational attractions have become a permanent fixture of UNE's annual palaeontology field study trip, led by Professor John Paterson.
While Ulladulla's geological formations draw in researchers from universities across Australia, none of their field trips so far have included a visit to the GCFW or Fossil House.
The visit proved a highlight for many of the enquiring minds - palaeontology student Carolyn Smith said they got a lot out of the attractions, having already spent the week studying the ancient rock formations on the south coast.
"The GCFW visit was exactly what we needed to end the week. The Fossil House's collection from near and far was amazing," she said.
"The Geological Time Walk is so well thought out and provided a very interesting record of the geological history of the region in a fun way."
Typically, the GCFW and Fossil House has welcomed school excursions and tourists.
For Fossil House manager Dr Julian Sharrad, having the museum as a fixture of the UNE research trips is a huge positive - he said touring with the team of fledgling palaeontologists was a pleasure.
"What I found most pleasing was the genuine interest in the displays shown by all of the students and the particular interest they showed in Fossil House's comprehensive collection of local fossils."
GCFW offers three geological experiences: guided fossil walks, the self-guided Geological Time Walk, and the Fossil House Museum.
The museum has been set up in Ulladulla's oldest house, on Green St in the town's CBD; the Geological Time Walk can be found at Brodie Park, on the north side of Ulladulla Harbour.
