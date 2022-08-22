Ulladulla's junior footballers have cemented their place in the AFL Shoalhaven Juniors grand final.
The young Dockers achieved their coveted trifecta of wins in Sunday's preliminary final for the Under 11s mixed, Under 13s mixed, and Under 15 Girls.
Advertisement
In the Under 11s, the Dockers defeated the Shoalhaven Giants 36-0; the Under 13s won over Bomaderry Tigers 89-6.
Ulladulla's young women faced a much smaller Bay and Basin Bombers side, and triumphed with a 96-30 win.
READ MORE:
Under 15s coach Colin Bailey could not be more proud of the girls for sealing the triple-treat of preliminary finals victories.
"Most of these girls play multiple disciplines - they're training two, three, four nights a week and some play school football," he said.
"Their improvement this year has been out of sight, because of all that hard work and effort."
Across all three age groups, the young footballers have made a concerted push to see this season through to the very last game.
Mr Bailey said the mammoth effort will continue right to the final siren on Sunday.
"We've set our sights on next week [the grand final] for most of the season... we wanted to be there for that," he said.
"We've achieved that now, so we'll put our heads down and work hard to put our best team on the field for the big clash."
The AFL Shoalhaven Juniors grand final will play at Hanging Rock sportsground in Batemans Bay on Sunday (August 28).
Bomaderry Tigers and Ulladulla Dockers will face off in both the Under 11s mixed and Under 15 Girls; Batemans Bay Seahawks will play the Dockers in the Under 13s.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.