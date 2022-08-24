The Milton Ulladulla Red Cross Branch held its annual general meeting recently at the Ulladulla Civic Centre and are set for a great year.
The committee was re-elected and they happily retain their current positions for another year.
The re-elected committee is:
President: Margaret Peppitt
Secretary: Gill Rolfe
Treasurer: Virginia Thomson
Vice President: Lesley Harper
Second Vice President: Leslie McLeod
Assistant Treasurer: Rose Wright
There will be the "Great Cake Bake and Market Stall" outside Ulladulla Beachside Pharmacy tomorrow Friday August 26 from 9am to 2pm.
Lots of delicious baked goods and a wonderful variety of beautiful homemade gifts for sale including cakes, biscuits, slices, knitted and crocheted blankets, throws, baby items and many more items to browse through.
A fundraising raffle will also be at the stall for a Bunnings $100 gift voucher and it will be drawn on the same day.
The tickets available for purchase are $5 for three tickets or $2 for one ticket.
Red Cross volunteer hope to see you at their "Great Cake Bake and Market Stall" the Red Cross members would really enjoy meeting you.
