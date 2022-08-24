Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Josh Ludman wins NSW junior title

Updated August 25 2022 - 12:10am, first published August 24 2022 - 11:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Ludman, 2022 NSW under 19 road race champion.

Nowra Velo Clubs Josh Ludman became the NSW junior under 19 road race champion at the NSW road championship series at Gunning recently.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.