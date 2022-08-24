Nowra Velo Clubs Josh Ludman became the NSW junior under 19 road race champion at the NSW road championship series at Gunning recently.
The ACT and NSW combined their state championships on this program and at the finish of the 90 kilometre junior race, Cameron Rogers (ACT) crossed the line just on a length ahead of Josh Ludman.
Advertisement
However, as the first NSW rider over the line, Josh become the NSW junior road champion.
Just a few seconds behind, the other Nowra Velo rider in this event, Curtis Trkulja placed third in the NSW championship.
Both the Nowra VC riders had featured in an almost race long break from
the field and were reeled in by the chase group in the closing kilometres.
Curtis also finished seventh in the NSW junior under 17 individual time trial championship on Saturday.
Curtis Trkulja became NSW points champion on the velodrome earlier this year in the same manner against the same ACT rider.
Josh Ludman will head of for another international stage race this week his second international cycling tour, following his recent trip to race in the Junior Tour of Ireland.
Along with his NSW team, Ruland NRS Josh will be racing in the Korea
Tour de DMZ in South Korea.
This is a UCI Junior Nations Cup Race which goes
for five stages, all around the 105 kilometre distance. However, the final
stage is 140 kilometres with 2500 metres of climbing.
Racing is taking place between August 26th and August 30th.
Team Ruland NRS will have six riders and competing against other national and composite teams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.