Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven council seeks Aboriginal committee member for business and tourism group

Updated August 25 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven City Council is looking for a representative of the Aboriginal business sector to help advise on business, advocacy and regional economic growth. Image supplied

Shoalhaven City Council is looking for a representative of the Aboriginal business sector to help advise on business, advocacy and regional economic growth.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.