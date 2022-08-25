Shoalhaven City Council is looking for a representative of the Aboriginal business sector to help advise on business, advocacy and regional economic growth.
This is an identified position, and the right applicant will fill a position on the newly formed Shoalhaven Economic Growth and Advocacy (SEGA) Group.
SEGA plays an important role in the development of economic growth, strategic plans and activities.
The term of this position is two years and it's voluntary.
Committee members will be expected to attend around six meetings per year, approximately bi-monthly.
Manager Tourism and Economic Development, Coralie Bell said the position was a vital one.
"It's important that our Aboriginal community members are represented in every way possible. That includes making sure there's an identified Aboriginal business person on the SEGA committee at all times," she said
"This will ensure diversity of perspectives amongst members which are also made up of tourism, education and small business members. We encourage Aboriginal people to apply no matter what sector they're in."
To apply, applicants must send a cover letter and resume to tourismmanager@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au by 31 August 2022.
For more information please call Coralie Bell on 1300 293 111
