Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook golfer impresses at World Amateur Teams Championship

Updated August 25 2022 - 1:23am, first published 1:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelsey Bennett stars. Image supplied.

Kelsey Bennett has impressed with a one-under-par 70 opening round at the 2022 World Amateur Teams Championship at Le Golf National in Paris.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.