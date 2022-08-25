Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts' free food pantry

Updated August 25 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matilda and Coralie from the First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts have been working very hard on their Special Interest Area [Creating A Better World] patrol project.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.