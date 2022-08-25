Matilda and Coralie from the First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts have been working very hard on their Special Interest Area [Creating A Better World] patrol project.
They battled the cold and wet elements after school recently to plant seedlings in the community vegetable garden and put the finishing touches on their 'Little Free Food Pantry'.
Theirs is a service action project inspired by the problem of rising cost of living and an escalating rental crisis.
Their motto is "Take what you need - Give what you can".
They also prepared a third garden bed for use by the younger Joey Scouts.
Please help Matilda and Coralie to address food security, ease poverty and reduce food waste in our town.
People and organisations have been supporting Matilda and Coralie.
Parent helper, Neil for securing the pantry on its post and helping to move a delivery of garden soil into the beds.
Maria from the Community Resource Centre Ulladulla for supporting the scouts and building a partnership to work together with the goal of helping our community. Brochures will be added to the pantry by the CRC to connect people with a broad range of welfare and social programs.
Matilda and Coralie now have plans to speak about their project at Ulladulla High School and rally support from more local youth.
Little Free Pantry and Free Food Garden
A gift from the 1st Burrill-Ulladulla Scouts to the community.
Please visit, everyone welcome.
Open 24 hrs seven days with solar lighting.
Located at the Ulladulla Scout Hall
59 St Vincent Street
