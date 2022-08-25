THE Ulladulla Library is the place to be for both adults and children with a load of events coming up.
Here is a selection of what is coming up for children and adults.
Author talk Julie Bennett - Thursday September 1 11am
The Understudy was inspired by Julie's experience performing as a child extra in the Australian Opera Company's 1973 production of War & Peace. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Author talk Scott Newman - Saturday September 10 10am
The Stone of Life, by Scott Newman is a tale of survival, magic and romance, and the fabled magical artefact, the Stone of Life which holds innumerable hidden powers. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Monthly Movies Wednesday September 21 2pm
Puzzle - Agnes, taken for granted as a suburban mother, discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles which unexpectedly draws her into a new world - where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Millhouse Art Series - Portrait Demonstration - Weekly on Thursday 10.30-12.00pm
Come and join us as artist, Glenn Kilby, from the Millhouse Art Gallery demonstrates his portrait sketching techniques. Bring along your own drawing supplies and a black and white photo if you'd like to follow along and participate as Glenn demonstrates. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Knit Pickers weekly Knitting group - 2.30pm on Mondays
Bring your wool and needles for a chat and relax with other craft-lovers while you work on your knitting or crochet creations, or come along to learn some new skills. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Baby Rhymetime runs weekly on Mondays at 10.30-11.00am.
Explore some basic baby sign language and get to meet other parents and carers of babies at these fun sessions which feature music, rhymes, and stories. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Storytime is running every week on Tuesdays from 10.30-11.00am
Come along for some stories, rhymes, music or craft for Toddlers and Pre-schoolers. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820.
Lego club - weekly on Wednesdays 3.30-4.30pm
Drop in after school and put your imagination to work and see what wonderful creations you can come up with. Bookings online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
