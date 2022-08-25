Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions while water blasting work is carried out to improve skid resistance and safety on the Princes Highway between Lake Tabourie and Bodalla.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm from Monday September 5 to Saturday September 10, weather permitting.
The work schedule is:
There will be periodic lane closures in place and motorists should allow extra travel time with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
