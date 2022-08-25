Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Princes Highway traffic changes

Updated August 26 2022 - 3:42am, first published August 25 2022 - 9:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road works for Princes Highway. File picture

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions while water blasting work is carried out to improve skid resistance and safety on the Princes Highway between Lake Tabourie and Bodalla.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.