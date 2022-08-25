Karma is the law of cause and effect that governs all of us. The efficacy of karma is fundamental teaching of Buddhism. If we create positive karma, we enjoy positive results; if we create negative karma, we expect negative results - although the cause we create today may not manifest until many lifetimes later. Many people think of karma as a kind of reprisal, but while karma determines who we are, we can also change our future karma. We are in charge of who we are. How can we change our karma? Our karma is our action - mental, verbal and physical actions - and it is our mind that determines them. So, we can change our karma by changing our mind. It is said: "You can mould your mind any way you like."