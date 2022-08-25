THE opportunity to spend an evening with the Venerable Robina Courtin is something not to be missed.
The Milton based Manjushri Buddhist Centre is offering people the chance to spend time hearing and learning from Robina - a highly respected Buddhist nun.
Ben Adcock from the Manjushri Buddhist Centre urges people to book a spot for the the September 5 and 6 sessions
"Venerable Robina is a remarkable human being who has completely dedicated her life to helping people better understand their minds and overcome suffering," Ben said.
"She is such a gifted teacher making even the most complex aspects of Buddhist philosophy clear and relatable.
"Her engaging and dynamic teachings are highly sought after all around the world .
"To have the opportunity to meet her in person in what will be quite an intimate setting is truly an opportunity not to be missed."
Venerable Robina has two speaking engagements at the Manjushri Buddhist Centre 40 Wason Street and the Milton CWA Hall 55 Wason Street, Milton.
The sessions are:
Monday September 5 at the Manjushri Buddhist Centre from 5:30-9pm
How to make Karma work for you
Karma is the law of cause and effect that governs all of us. The efficacy of karma is fundamental teaching of Buddhism. If we create positive karma, we enjoy positive results; if we create negative karma, we expect negative results - although the cause we create today may not manifest until many lifetimes later. Many people think of karma as a kind of reprisal, but while karma determines who we are, we can also change our future karma. We are in charge of who we are. How can we change our karma? Our karma is our action - mental, verbal and physical actions - and it is our mind that determines them. So, we can change our karma by changing our mind. It is said: "You can mould your mind any way you like."
Tuesday September 6 at the CWA Hall from 5:30-9pm
How to stay positive in a negative environment
A positive mind keeps us calm and stable, and in control of our lives. We often find ourselves trapped in a negative environment: from personal or family relationships, or workplace, to the news of tragic events around the world. Can we navigate through negative emotions within us and around us? Buddhism says we can - by cultivating wisdom and compassion: even when we cannot change the negativity that surrounds us, we can change our reaction to the situation. That is wisdom. At the same time, we can maintain our compassion towards ourselves and others. Wisdom and compassion make us actively engaged with our environment without being swept away by obstructive thoughts.
Cost: $40/$35 members and concession, per night
Zoom: $30 per night
Meal break: A light supper provided both nights: soup, bread, chai and cake
Bookings Essential: Spaces are limited mbcmilton@gmail.com or call Tash 0409 724 507.
Please arrive early to register from 5pm each evening
Ordained since the late 1970s, Ven Robina has worked full time since then for Lama Thubten Yeshe and Lama Zopa Rinpoche's FPMT. Over the years she has served as editorial director of Wisdom Publications, editor of Mandala Magazine, executive director of Liberation Prison Project, and as a touring teacher of Buddhism. Her life and work with prisoners have been featured in the documentary films Chasing Buddha and Key to Freedom.
