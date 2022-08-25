Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Manjushri Buddhist Centre hosts Venerable Robina Courtin

Updated August 26 2022 - 4:42am, first published August 25 2022 - 11:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Venerable Robina Courtin. Picture supplied

THE opportunity to spend an evening with the Venerable Robina Courtin is something not to be missed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.