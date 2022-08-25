The smell of spring is in the air and with the start of the new season comes a dazzling display of locally grown orchids.
The Milton Ulladulla Orchid Club will be holding a show of spectacular orchids grown locally by club members on September 10 and 11 at the Civic Centre.
Organisers said the room will be filled with colourful spring flowers and beautiful perfume from some of the native orchids on display too.
The show will run from 10am to 3.30pm on September 10 and from 9am to 2pm on September 11.
Entry is $2 with a lucky door prize for visitors as well as raffles and the opportunity to purchase yourself an orchid from the many on sale during the show.
Organisers said there would also be re-potting demonstrations throughout the show on Saturday, while a gardening gallery slideshow would run across both days.
