A below normal fire potential is the forecast for the start of the bushfire season for area like the Shoalhaven and South Coast, according to a fire and emergency services group.
The Australian and New Zealand National Council [AFAC] for fire and emergency services recently released its Seasonal Bushfire Outlook: Spring 2022 report.
The report suggests that areas like the Shoalhaven and South Coast won't face an horrendous bushfire season like the Black Summer crisis.
"Wet conditions have also assisted the recovery of areas burnt in the 2019-20 season but these areas are expected to remain at below normal fire potential due to reduced fuel loads and high fuel moisture," the report said.
Other areas in NSW are facing a normal bushfire season.
"Despite the wetter conditions, normal fire potential is predicted in other forested areas due to high fuel loads," the report said.
"In summary, NSW is expecting predominantly normal fire potential over the outlook period with the exception of areas burnt in the 2019-20 season, though it is likely that the onset of the fire danger period in the north of the state will be delayed due to the wetter conditions."
Fire management is a year-round process.
The Seasonal Outlook reflects the priorities in each state and territory for the coming months given the expected climate conditions.
It provides information to assist fire authorities in making strategic decisions such as resource planning and prescribed fire management to reduce the negative impacts of bushfire.
Fire potential can vary greatly, even at the smaller scale, between bordering states and territories. Each state and territory's assessment takes into account different land use types and vegetation types.
This is influenced by different forecasts for temperature and rainfall over these regions.
The Seasonal Outlook was developed by AFAC, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the NSW Rural Fire Service, ACT Emergency Services Agency, ACT Parks and Conservation Service, Country Fire Authority, Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning Victoria, Tasmania Fire Service, SA Country Fire Service, Department of Fire and Emergency Services and Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions WA, and Bushfires NT.
The 2019/20 bushfire season was unprecedented in NSW, with destructive bushfires occurring across the state between August 2019 and February 2020.
Tens of thousands of people were displaced by the fires, including residents, tourists and visitors to affected areas, with many fires occurring during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
Tragically, 25 people lost their lives in the fires. Many more people were affected by smoke in both metropolitan and regional areas.
By season's end, bushfires had burned a record 5.5 million hectares of NSW and destroyed 2,448 homes.
